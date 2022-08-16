As larger and more intense Chinese military exercises around Taiwan become the new norm, there are growing concerns that a miscalculation could result in a full-blown cross-strait crisis with potentially not only military but also far-reaching economic consequences.
The increased risks were once again brought to the fore when China staged fresh military drills around the self-ruled island Monday, slamming a new unannounced two-day visit by U.S. lawmakers to Taipei following a similar trip by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this month that triggered a furious response from Beijing.
