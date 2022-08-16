  • Tourists walk along a street on Taiwan's Kinmen islands on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
    Tourists walk along a street on Taiwan's Kinmen islands on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

As larger and more intense Chinese military exercises around Taiwan become the new norm, there are growing concerns that a miscalculation could result in a full-blown cross-strait crisis with potentially not only military but also far-reaching economic consequences.

The increased risks were once again brought to the fore when China staged fresh military drills around the self-ruled island Monday, slamming a new unannounced two-day visit by U.S. lawmakers to Taipei following a similar trip by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this month that triggered a furious response from Beijing.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,