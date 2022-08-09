  • A Chinese military helicopter takes part in exercises in the waters around Taiwan on Monday. | EASTERN THEATER COMMAND / VIA REUTERS
    A Chinese military helicopter takes part in exercises in the waters around Taiwan on Monday. | EASTERN THEATER COMMAND / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

China’s largest-ever military exercises around Taiwan have not only raised regional tensions — they have also provided analysts with potential insight into how Chinese forces might operate around the self-ruled island in case of a conflict.

At the same time, the multiday maneuvers, launched in retaliation for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei last week, have resulted in Sino-U.S. ties — widely seen as the defining bilateral relationship of the first half of the 21st century — dropping to a new low.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,