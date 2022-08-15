  • Taiwan's Foreign Ministry Department of North American Affairs Director-General Douglas Hsu (center) welcomes U.S. Reps. Alan Lowenthal (left), John Garamendi (center left), Don Beyer (center right) and Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen at Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei on Sunday. | TAIWAN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS / VIA REUTERS
    Taiwan's Foreign Ministry Department of North American Affairs Director-General Douglas Hsu (center) welcomes U.S. Reps. Alan Lowenthal (left), John Garamendi (center left), Don Beyer (center right) and Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen at Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei on Sunday. | TAIWAN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS / VIA REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

A delegation of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a two-day trip during which they will meet President Tsai Ing-wen, the second high-level group to visit while there are military tensions between the self-ruled island and China.

Beijing, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has conducted military drills around the island after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei in early August.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,