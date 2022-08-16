  • Yoshiro Hamamoto, chief executive officer of Mizuho Securities, at the company's headquarters in Tokyo on Monday. | BLOOMBERG
Mizuho Securities, the brokerage arm of Mizuho Financial Group, “has room for further growth” in the United States and acquisitions are one option it is exploring, CEO Yoshiro Hamamoto has said.

Its U.S. business, which is mainly investment banking and trading, accounts for roughly a third of the Japanese brokerage’s profit.

