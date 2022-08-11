  • U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at Joint Base Charleston in South Carolina, on Wednesday. Biden's team has been wrestling for months with various ways to ease the costs of duties imposed on Chinese imports during predecessor Donald Trump's tenure. | REUTERS
China’s war games around Taiwan have led officials from the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to recalibrate their thinking on whether to scrap some tariffs or potentially impose others on Beijing, setting those options aside for now, according to sources familiar with the deliberations.

Biden’s team has been wrestling for months with various ways to ease the costs of duties imposed on Chinese imports during predecessor Donald Trump’s tenure, as it tries to tamp down skyrocketing inflation.

