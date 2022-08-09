  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a news conference on March 31. Support for Kishida's cabinet has fallen to the lowest since he took office in October at 46%, with many poll respondents saying they wanted an explanation about ties to the church. | KYODO
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to reshuffle his cabinet on Wednesday, as his party’s ties to the Unification Church have dented public support following the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last month.

Abe’s suspected killer bore a grudge against the church, alleging it bankrupted his mother, and blamed Abe for promoting it, according to his social media posts and news reports.

