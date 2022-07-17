  • A copy of the letter believed to be written by Tetsuya Yamagami insinuating an attack on former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe | KYODO
    A copy of the letter believed to be written by Tetsuya Yamagami insinuating an attack on former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Osaka – The man charged with murdering Shinzo Abe sent a letter to a critic of the Unification Church signaling his intention to kill the former prime minister prior to the shooting earlier this month, the recipient said Sunday.

The letter shows the strong resentment that the alleged assailant, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, felt toward the church, with which he believed Abe had ties. Police appear to be aware of the letter.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,