  • Akira Koike, head of the Japanese Communist Party's Secretariat, speaks at the first meeting of a team established to investigate the connections between the political world and the Unification Church, held at the parliament building on Thursday. | KYODO
The opposition Japanese Communist Party on Thursday launched a probe into lawmakers’ ties to the Unification Church after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shed light on such links, including those involving ruling Liberal Democratic Party members.

At the first meeting of the JCP’s investigative team, Akira Koike, head of the party’s Secretariat, said cases of “collusion” between lawmakers, including those from the LDP, and the religious group have been brought to light.

