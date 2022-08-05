  • U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi shakes hands with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before their meeting in Tokyo on Friday. | POOL / VIA KYODO
    U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi shakes hands with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before their meeting in Tokyo on Friday. | POOL / VIA KYODO
  • SHARE

Peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific topped the agenda when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday morning, following the veteran congresswoman’s trip to Taiwan earlier in the week — a visit that has sparked a huge buildup of Chinese military activity around the island.

The visit of Pelosi — second in the line of U.S. presidential succession — has led to strong rhetoric from Beijing and an array of Chinese military operations, including the firing of five ballistic missiles into neighboring Japan’s exclusive economic zone. In a major escalation, some of those projectiles flew over Taipei, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,