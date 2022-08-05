Peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific topped the agenda when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday morning, following the veteran congresswoman’s trip to Taiwan earlier in the week — a visit that has sparked a huge buildup of Chinese military activity around the island.
The visit of Pelosi — second in the line of U.S. presidential succession — has led to strong rhetoric from Beijing and an array of Chinese military operations, including the firing of five ballistic missiles into neighboring Japan’s exclusive economic zone. In a major escalation, some of those projectiles flew over Taipei, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.
