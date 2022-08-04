  • A screenshot of a video posted on Weibo shows a Dongfeng ballistic missile launched by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army on Thursday. | KYODO
Five ballistic missiles launched by China’s military during exercises around Taiwan landed inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone on Thursday, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said.

Kishi said the Japanese government delivered a diplomatic protest to Beijing over the move — the first time Chinese missiles had landed inside the EEZ.

