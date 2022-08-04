Five ballistic missiles launched by China’s military during exercises around Taiwan landed inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone on Thursday, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said.
Kishi said the Japanese government delivered a diplomatic protest to Beijing over the move — the first time Chinese missiles had landed inside the EEZ.
