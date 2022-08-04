  • U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives at the Parliament in Taipei on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives at the Parliament in Taipei on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Before U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taipei for a controversial meeting with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, the White House was careful not to weigh in on the trip, stressing that the speaker of the House makes her own decisions.

But behind the scenes, officials in U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration were fuming at her insistence on using the trip as a capstone for her career at a moment of highly delicate relations with Beijing.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,