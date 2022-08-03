  • Mary Daly, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, speaks during an event at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco in March 2019. | BLOOMBERG
    Mary Daly, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, speaks during an event at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco in March 2019. | BLOOMBERG
Federal Reserve officials have effectively pushed back against a narrative in financial markets over the past week that policymakers are envisioning a pivot away from tightening amid evidence of a turn in the economy.

Four Fed district-bank presidents highlighted in remarks on Tuesday that there was no sign yet of inflation easing. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said “we are still resolute and completely united” in the objective of getting inflation down to around the 2% target.

