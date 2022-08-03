  • Farmers prepare fields for the cultivation of a rice paddy on the outskirts of Bangalore. Traders are worried that a drop in rice production will complicate India’s inflation fight and trigger restrictions on exports. | AFP-JIJI
    Farmers prepare fields for the cultivation of a rice paddy on the outskirts of Bangalore. Traders are worried that a drop in rice production will complicate India’s inflation fight and trigger restrictions on exports. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Rice could emerge as the next challenge for global food supply as a shortage of rain in parts of India, by far the world’s biggest exporter, has caused planting area to shrink to the smallest in about three years.

The threat to India’s rice production comes at a time when countries are grappling with soaring food costs and rampant inflation. Total rice planted area has declined 13% so far this season due to a lack of rainfall in some areas, including West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, which account for a quarter of India’s output.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,