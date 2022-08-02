  • A Sony Group Corp. PlayStation 5 video game console displayed at the Sony Shop Tec Staff store in Tokyo in May | BLOOMBERG
    A Sony Group Corp. PlayStation 5 video game console displayed at the Sony Shop Tec Staff store in Tokyo in May | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

The weaker yen has triggered price hikes on electronics from iPhones to refrigerators across Japan this year, with one glaring exception: the video game console.

Sony Group, Microsoft and Nintendo have held fast to a 100-yen-to-the-dollar conversion rate that today sees their consoles as much as $100 cheaper in Japan than elsewhere in the world. No company wants to be first to break the unwritten rule against raising prices after a console’s release, for fear of losing players and game developers to rivals, and all three believe they can recoup any losses through international software sales. But that may be changing.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,