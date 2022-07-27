  • South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a ceremony marking Korean Memorial Day at the Seoul National cemetery on June 6. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol was already struggling with surging inflation, rising COVID-19 cases and historically low approval numbers. Then, he launched into a potentially explosive feud with the nation’s police force.

Yoon spent Tuesday defending his proposal to create a “police bureau” and assume greater control over the powerful law enforcement agency — a move that has prompted protests by senior officers.

