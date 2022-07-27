  • Residents evacuate their building after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake, some 300 kilometers away, was felt in Manila on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
MANILA – A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the Philippine island of Luzon on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, badly damaging a hospital and buildings in a northern province and sending strong tremors through Manila.

A hospital in Abra province was evacuated after the building partially collapsed following the quake, but there were no casualties reported, officials said.

