  • A Chinese J-11 fighter jet flies near a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon about 215 kilometers east of China's Hainan Island in August 2014. | U.S. NAVY / VIA REUTERS
    A Chinese J-11 fighter jet flies near a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon about 215 kilometers east of China's Hainan Island in August 2014. | U.S. NAVY / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

The warnings from the U.S. side have been rife: From top American military officers to senior White House officials, the message out of Washington is one of deep concern that the Chinese military has become significantly more aggressive in Asia, and that it is “only a matter of time” before a major incident or accident involving the U.S. occurs.

The latest entreaty came Tuesday, with the Pentagon’s top Asia official claiming Beijing has been “combining its growing military power with greater willingness to take risks.”

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , , ,