  A cyclist working for the food delivery service Glovo rides through Barcelona on July 19. | AFP-JIJI
AMSTERDAM/NEW YORK – When food delivery service Grubhub struck a deal with Amazon earlier this month, offering Prime customers a year’s free delivery, shares in rivals slumped.

The deal — a lifeline for Grubhub that will increase pressure on its competitors — was the latest example of a meal delivery company taking action to revamp its business in preparation for an anticipated downturn.

