  • Because of key project failures combined with worker discontent, the billionaire Porsche and Piech family concluded Herbert Diess had to go. | AFP-JIJI
    Because of key project failures combined with worker discontent, the billionaire Porsche and Piech family concluded Herbert Diess had to go. | AFP-JIJI

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

Volkswagen AG’s dramatic move to oust its combative chief executive officer was set in motion a week ago, when his backing from the billionaire Porsche and Piech family began to crumble.

Unwavering support from the reclusive clan that majority-owns VW had helped Herbert Diess survive frequent clashes with powerful worker representatives. But as key project failures combined with worker discontent, the family concluded he had to go.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,