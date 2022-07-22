  • Consumer prices excluding fresh food climbed at a faster pace of 2.2% in June from a year earlier, with energy costs amplified by a weaker yen and higher processed food prices the main contributors. | BLOOMBERG
Japan’s key inflation gauge has risen further above the Bank of Japan’s target level of 2%, a result that will likely keep speculation smoldering over possible policy adjustments at the central bank — despite Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda’s continued commitment to ultralow rates.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food climbed at a faster pace of 2.2% in June from a year earlier, the main contributors being energy costs amplified by a weaker yen and higher processed food prices, according to internal affairs ministry data released Friday.

