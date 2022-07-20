London – Nippon Steel, the world’s second-largest steelmaker, has recently purchased a liquefied natural gas shipment at the highest price ever paid in Japan amid growing fears of disruptions of LNG supplies from Russia.
Nippon bought an LNG cargo for delivery in September at a price of $41 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), most likely supplied by a major trading house, two trading sources said, without giving further details.
