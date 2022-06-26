A day after the mercury rose to Japan’s highest-ever temperature in June, a severe heat wave was expected to continue across a swath of the country, prompting growing concern over heatstroke cases.
On Saturday, temperatures climbed in Tokyo and the surrounding areas, with the city of Isesaki in Gunma Prefecture registering 40.2 degrees Celsius, a national record for June, the Meteorological Agency said.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.