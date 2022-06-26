  • People seek relief from soaring temperatures under a spray of mist at Kumagaya Station on Saturday afternoon in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture. | KYODO
    People seek relief from soaring temperatures under a spray of mist at Kumagaya Station on Saturday afternoon in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture. | KYODO

  • STAFF REPORT, KYODO

A day after the mercury rose to Japan’s highest-ever temperature in June, a severe heat wave was expected to continue across a swath of the country, prompting growing concern over heatstroke cases.

On Saturday, temperatures climbed in Tokyo and the surrounding areas, with the city of Isesaki in Gunma Prefecture registering 40.2 degrees Celsius, a national record for June, the Meteorological Agency said.

