  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a news conference in Kyiv on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
Nearly five months after Moscow’s invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suspended the country’s security chief and top prosecutor, saying they failed to purge Russian spies from their organizations.

One of those sidelined in the biggest government overhaul of the war, SBU security service chief Ivan Bakanov, was a childhood friend of Zelenskyy.

