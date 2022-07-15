  • As the yen hits depths not seen since the late 1990s, wagers on further declines are being pared back, and funds have stepped directly into the path of the Bank of Japan. | REUTERS
    As the yen hits depths not seen since the late 1990s, wagers on further declines are being pared back, and funds have stepped directly into the path of the Bank of Japan. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

SINGAPORE/NEW YORK – Investors betting that Japan will have to quit its ultraloose monetary policy are running into riskier and pricier territory as the showdown shifts to the Bank of Japan’s home turf in the bond market.

Japan is now alone among major economies in its stance of enforcing near-zero interest rates, and hedge funds and momentum-chasers have made hay as the growing divergence with its rate-hiking peers has pounded the yen.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,