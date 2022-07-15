An increasing number of economists think Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda won’t budge in the final lap of his term, in sharp contrast to lingering market speculation that a pivot toward policy tightening may be near to hand.
All 47 economists said the central bank will keep its yield curve control and asset purchases unchanged at the end of a two-day meeting on July 21, according to a Bloomberg survey. Only 14% expect a policy tightening before Kuroda ends his decade-long stint in early April, dropping from 22% in the survey last month.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.