  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at the Liberal Democratic Party's headquarters in Tokyo on Sunday after the Upper House election. | BLOOMBERG
With two successful national elections now under his belt, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has what is being called a “golden three years” to focus on reviving the Japanese economy, with any election during that time being of his own prerogative.

This should enable him to tackle not only immediate issues, but also the kind of structural economic problems that require significant amounts of time and political capital.

