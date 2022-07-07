  • Campaign workers prepare a poster of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Yokohama. | GETTY IMAGES / VIA BLOOMBERG
    Campaign workers prepare a poster of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Yokohama. | GETTY IMAGES / VIA BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

As politicians around the globe rush to tamp down inflation, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is betting instead that older voters in particular will look past surging prices in a crucial election on Sunday.

Kishida has endorsed the Bank of Japan’s unorthodox stance of keeping borrowing costs at rock-bottom levels even as inflation heats up, and the yen has slid to a 24-year low. During the campaign for the Upper House election, Kishida has made the case that higher interest rates would hurt mom-and-pop shops and homeowners even more.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,