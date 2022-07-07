As politicians around the globe rush to tamp down inflation, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is betting instead that older voters in particular will look past surging prices in a crucial election on Sunday.
Kishida has endorsed the Bank of Japan’s unorthodox stance of keeping borrowing costs at rock-bottom levels even as inflation heats up, and the yen has slid to a 24-year low. During the campaign for the Upper House election, Kishida has made the case that higher interest rates would hurt mom-and-pop shops and homeowners even more.
