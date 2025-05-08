Radio personality Zane Lowe bops his head to a wonky Japanese funk-pop song inside the newly opened Apple Music studio in Tokyo.

“It’s like ... ‘Pet Sounds’ on steroids,” says Mino, a musician, YouTuber and host of Apple Music Japan’s “Tokyo Highway Radio,” describing “Walking Whiz” by Souki Urakami — one of his picks for a show called “Record Exchange: Japan.”

Lowe, the longtime DJ and Apple Music host, grooves along to the track with fellow platform personalities Ebro Darden and Kentaro Ochiai. “I’m taking a lot home with me,” Lowe says with a laugh.