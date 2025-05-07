India fired missiles at Pakistani territory early Wednesday in a major escalation of tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals, as Islamabad vowed retaliation.

The Indian government said it had attacked nine sites, describing them as "precision strikes at terrorist camps" in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, days after it blamed Islamabad for a deadly attack on the Indian side of the contested region.

Pakistan's army said three locations had been targeted, citing two in Pakistani-run Kashmir and one in Bahawalpur, a city in the country's most populous province of Punjab, bordering India.