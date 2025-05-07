Trade negotiations between Japan and the United States are headed for an impasse with the two sides unable even to settle on a starting point for an agreement after two rounds of high-level discussions.

Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's tariff czar, said on Saturday negotiations won’t go forward without the tariffs already in place being included in the current talks.

This would include the 25% duties on autos, auto parts, steel and aluminum products and the 10% duties on most other imports.