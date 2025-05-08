The crowd assembled in the parking lot of Shimoda Community Hall is a motley crew of spectators from far and near, Edo Period (1603-1868) samurai and geisha, and a small band of Star Wars stormtroopers led by series’ villain Kylo Ren. When the U.S. Navy 7th Fleet Band takes the stage with a raucous jazz performance, the crowd of locals, foreign residents and overseas visitors breaks into enthusiastic applause.
It’s a festive atmosphere for an undeniably odd cause: The Black Ship Festival celebrates Japan’s near-complete military and political capitulation to the United States.
In 1853, U.S. Commodore Matthew Perry arrived in Tokyo Bay with four coal-fired, black smoke-belching warships, a show of gunboat diplomacy meant to threaten the Tokugawa shogunate with mass destruction if it did not open trade relations with the U.S. and change its policy of self-imposed national isolation known as “sakoku” that had been in effect for 220 years. After giving the shogunate until the following year to make a decision, Perry returned with 10 ships and 1,600 soldiers, landing at Yokohama, where the Convention of Kanagawa was signed.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.