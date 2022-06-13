  • The yen touched ¥135 to the dollar on Monday to extend a 20-year low as Treasury yields extended Friday’s inflation-shock driven gains. | KYODO
The yen dropped to the key psychological ¥135 per dollar level Monday as Japan’s easy monetary policy increasingly stands at odds with developed peers hiking rates.

The currency touched ¥135 against the dollar to extend a 20-year low as Treasury yields extended Friday’s inflation-shock driven gains. It has tumbled almost 15% this year — the worst-performing major currency — as the Bank of Japan keeps rates anchored to boost a sluggish economy while U.S. yields surge on bets for continued Federal Reserve hikes.

