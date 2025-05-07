When space startup Ispace attempts its second lunar landing on June 6, CEO Takeshi Hakamada will be watching more than just another spacecraft attempt to touch down.

The 45-year-old founder of the firm will be witnessing the next chapter of a journey that began decades ago, in a childhood bedroom in Japan, where a boy obsessed with science fiction first dreamed of reaching for the stars.

“For me, the first time I really engaged with space was through ‘Star Wars,’” Hakamada said in an interview with The Japan Times. “I was around 9 or 10 when I saw the original trilogy on TV. I was really inspired by the cool starships and robots. If I look back, that was definitely the spark for me.”