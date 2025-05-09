Japan Airport Terminal President Nobuaki Yokota and Chairman Isao Takashiro resigned Friday amid a corruption scandal involving the operating company for Tokyo's Haneda Airport terminals and a son of Makoto Koga, former secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The company said it accepted resignation offers from the two top executives the same day.

They stepped down as Japan Airport Terminal's Audit and Supervisory Committee was investigating allegations that the company had given favor to a consultant firm headed by Koga's first son over massage chairs being installed at the terminal buildings of the airport.

The Haneda terminal facility operator will announce a new management team shortly. It also plans to disclose the results of the investigation after reporting them to the transport ministry.

Joining Japan Airport Terminal in 1974, Yokota became president in June 2016. Takashiro, who entered the firm in 1968, assumed the post of chairman in June 2016 after having served as president since 2005.