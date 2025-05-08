Police arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder over a knife attack that left two people injured at Todaimae Station on Tokyo Metro's Namboku Line on Wednesday evening.

The suspect, 43-year-old Yoshitaka Toda, whose occupation is unknown, has remained silent during interrogation after being arrested at the scene, investigative sources said.

At around 7 p.m., police received an emergency call from station staff that a man was brandishing a knife.