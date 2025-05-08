Global conference SusHi Tech Tokyo 2025 kicked off in Tokyo on Thursday with around 600 startups and pavilions set up from 16 countries, becoming one of the largest events for startups in Asia.

Although it’s the third SusHi Tech Tokyo — short for “Realizing Sustainable Cities with High Technology” — this year’s event, hosted by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, has a different feel to it: bigger and more global.

“We can say it's only SusHi Tech where such top-class leaders from across Asia are gathered together in this way,” said Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike last Friday in preparation for the event. “I hope, with SusHi Tech, innovation leaders from all over the world will interact with each other and have a lot of success, and, with this, great innovations will be born out of such exchanges.”