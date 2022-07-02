  • Chinese leader Xi Jinping waves following his speech after a ceremony to inaugurate the city's new leader and government in Hong Kong on Friday, the 25th anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
    Chinese leader Xi Jinping waves following his speech after a ceremony to inaugurate the city's new leader and government in Hong Kong on Friday, the 25th anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

When NATO put forward a new blueprint for the future last month, the alliance did not mince words on China.

China, NATO declared, was a systemic “challenge,” calling out the country for the first time in its mission statement. The country’s policies were “coercive,” its cyberoperations “malicious” and its rhetoric “confrontational.” Together with Russia, Beijing was striving to “subvert the rules-based international order,” the alliance said — efforts that “run counter to our values and interests.”

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , , , ,