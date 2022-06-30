  • U.S. President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg attend the NATO summit in Madrid on Wednesday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
MADRID – Faced with a newly aggressive Russia, NATO leaders on Wednesday outlined a muscular new vision that names Moscow as the military alliance’s primary adversary but also, for the first time, declares China to be a strategic “challenge.”

It was a fundamental shift for an alliance that was born in the Cold War but came to view a post-Soviet Russia as a potential ally, and did not focus on China at all.

