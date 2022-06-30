Madrid – Japan intends to upgrade its partnership with NATO significantly after Russia’s war against Ukraine because the security of Europe is inseparable from that of Asia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday, hailing the Western alliance’s engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.
Kishida is the first Japanese leader to attend a NATO summit, highlighting the expanding reach of an alliance that faces challenges posed by Russia and China.
