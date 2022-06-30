  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (center) attends the NATO summit in Madrid on Wednesday. | POOL / VIA KYODO
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (center) attends the NATO summit in Madrid on Wednesday. | POOL / VIA KYODO
  • SHARE

Madrid – Japan intends to upgrade its partnership with NATO significantly after Russia’s war against Ukraine because the security of Europe is inseparable from that of Asia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday, hailing the Western alliance’s engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

Kishida is the first Japanese leader to attend a NATO summit, highlighting the expanding reach of an alliance that faces challenges posed by Russia and China.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,