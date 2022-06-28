  • Toshiba shareholders endorsed two board directors from activist hedge fund investors at its annual general meeting on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
Toshiba Corp. shareholders endorsed two board directors from activist hedge fund investors at the firm’s annual general meeting Tuesday, in an inclusion expected to add momentum to its exploration of potential buyout deals.

Nabeel Bhanji, a senior portfolio manager at Elliott Management, and Eijiro Imai, managing director at Farallon Capital Management, were elected, as was Akihiro Watanabe, an executive from boutique U.S. investment bank Houlihan Lokey, who becomes chairman of its board.

