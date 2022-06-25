  • Abortion rights demonstrators react outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Friday. | BLOOMBERG
Washington – The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion after almost 50 years in a decision that will transform American life, reshape the nation’s politics and lead to all but total bans on the procedure in about half of the states.

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the majority in the 6-3 decision, one of the most momentous from the court in decades.

