  • A Ukrainian soldier mans a tank turret in the Donbas region of Ukraine on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
    A Ukrainian soldier mans a tank turret in the Donbas region of Ukraine on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Moscow's massive air and artillery attacks were aimed at destroying the entire Donbas region and urged allies to accelerate the shipment of heavy weapons to match Russia on the battlefield.

The fight for the twin cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk in Ukraine's Luhansk region is "entering a sort of fearsome climax," said Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to Zelenskyy. Russia is seeking to capture both Luhansk and Donetsk, which make up the Donbas region — the nation's industrial heartland.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,