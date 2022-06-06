  • Customers at a Lan Kwai Fong bar during its reopening on May 19 in Hong Kong | BLOOMBERG
Hong Kong is seeing COVID-19 cases climb again, with the number of new infections at a six-week high amid a growing cluster that originated at a group of nightclubs in the financial hub’s Central district.

The city reported 515 cases on Sunday, the most since April 23. More than 200 cases have been linked to the outbreak associated with four bars, thought to have emerged after the latest round of social-distancing curbs were loosened about a week ago. The cases have been linked to Shuffle nightclub in Lan Kwai Fong, as well as Zentral, LINQ and Iron Fairies, all located in Hong Kong’s Central district.

