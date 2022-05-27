The last time a top Chinese leader impromptu addressed thousands of officials in February 2020, President Xi Jinping called for a “people’s war” against COVID-19 at the outset of the pandemic.
On Wednesday, Premier Li Keqiang held a similarly rare video call with thousands of cadres across the nation to warn of an even worse economic crisis than two years ago, calling on them to better balance COVID-19 controls and economic growth.
