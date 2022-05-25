State-backed investment fund Japan Investment Corp. is considering a bid for Toshiba Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matter.
JIC has signed a confidential agreement with the Japanese conglomerate for access to detailed finances as it weighs an offer, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Some private equity funds have approached JIC to explore a potential joint bid, the people said.
