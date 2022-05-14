Mumbai – India banned wheat exports on Saturday, just days after saying it was targeting record shipments this year, as a scorching heat wave curtailed output and domestic prices soared to an all-time high.
The government said it would still allow exports backed by already issued letters of credit and to those countries that request supplies “to meet their food security needs.”
