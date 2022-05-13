In embracing Finland’s, and soon Sweden’s, move to join NATO, U.S. President Joe Biden and his Western allies are doubling down on a bet that Russia has made such a huge strategic mistake over the past three months that now is the time to make President Vladimir Putin pay a major price: enduring the expansion of the very Western alliance he sought to fracture.

But the decision leaves hanging several major questions. Why not allow Ukraine — the flawed, corrupt but also heroic democracy at the heart of the current conflict — to join as well, enshrining the West’s commitment to its security?