A town in Yamaguchi Prefecture that accidentally sent a resident ¥46.3 million in financial aid filed a lawsuit against the recipient on Thursday, seeking ¥51 million, including attorney’s fees.
The decision to sue the recipient’s household was approved by the local assembly of Abu at its plenary session on Thursday. The town filed the lawsuit with the Hagi branch of the Yamaguchi District Court soon after.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.