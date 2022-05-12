  • Haneda Airport on April 29 | BLOOMBERG
Japan has detected its first cases of the BA.4 and BA. 5 omicron subvariants of the coronavirus in airport screening, the health ministry said Thursday.

There were two cases of the BA.5 subvariant, found in a man in his 60s arriving at Narita Airport from Zambia and another man in his 60s arriving at Narita from Spain. Both individuals arrived on April 29 and were asymptomatic.

