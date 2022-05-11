  • A fourth-generation iPod. Apple released dozens of versions of the iPod over the years, but the product was gradually eclipsed by its other devices, especially the iPhone. | OZIER MUHAMMAD / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Apple Inc.’s iPod, a groundbreaking device that upended the music and electronics industries more than two decades ago, is no more.

The company announced Tuesday that it will discontinue the iPod Touch, the last remnant of a product line that first went on sale in October 2001. The touch-screen model, which launched in 2007, will remain on sale until supplies run out.

